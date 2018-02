Feb 23 (Reuters) - Momo Inc:

* MOMO ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TANTAN‎

* DEAL IN COMBINATION OF SHARE CONSIDERATION AND CASH, INCLUDING ABOUT 5.3 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES OF CO, $600.9 MILLION IN CASH

* ‍DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)