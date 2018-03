BRIEF-Momo Says ‍Qtrly Diluted Net Income Per ADS $0.47​

March 7 (Reuters) - Momo Inc:

* MOMO ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $387 MILLION TO $402 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.53​

* ‍MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS WERE 99.1 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2017, COMPARED TO 81.1 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2016​

* ‍QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.47​

* SAYS ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $387.0 MILLION AND $402.0 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $381.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $350.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: