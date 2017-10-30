FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点16分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Mondelēz International reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.65

2 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* Mondelēz International reports Q3 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mondelez - ‍for 2017, co now expects organic net revenue growth to be approximately 1 percent given larger than expected impact from malware incident​

* Mondelez - company still expects FY free cash flow of approximately $2 billion​

* Mondelez - ‍company estimates full year currency translation would not result in a change to net revenue growth or adjusted EPS​

* Mondelez - qtrly net revenues ‍$6,530​ million versus $6,396 million last year

* Mondelez -for 2017, co still expects adjusted operating income margin in mid-16 percent range & double-digit adjusted EPS growth on constant-currency basis​

* Mondelez qtrly ‍organic net revenue increased 2.8 percent​

* Mondelez - incurred incremental expenses of $47 million as a result of malware incident in three months and $54 million in nine months ended Sept 30, 2017​

* Mondelez - ‍co expects to incur additional incremental expenses related to malware incident and recovery process during Q4 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

