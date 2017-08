June 19 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MODECOR ITALIANA S.R.L. FOR THE GRANTING OF CERTAIN LICENSING RIGHTS RELATED TO THE PROPERTY ROBOT TRAINS

* AGREEMENT WITH MODECOR COVERS SOME CATEGORIES OF SWEETS FOR TWO YEARS STARTING FROM JAN 1, 2018, IN ITALY, SAN MARINO, VATICAN AND TICINO Source text: reut.rs/2rHAnuy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)