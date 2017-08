Aug 3 (Reuters) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

* Monmouth Real Estate announces new acquisition in the Charlotte, North Carolina MSA

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - deal for ‍purchase price of $40.6 million

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - ‍property is net-leased for 15 years to FedEx Ground Packaging System​