Nov 15 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Monotype announces restructuring of olapic business

* Monotype Imaging Holdings says it has reduced its headcount by 80 positions, primarily olapic employees

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc says it ‍anticipates that Olapic business will be breakeven for full year in 2018, sooner than originally expected​