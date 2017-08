BRIEF-Monotype reports Q2 loss per share of $0.01

July 28 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Monotype announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue $57.0 million-$61.0 million

* Sees FY revenue $229 million-$237 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.12-$0.16

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.54-$0.62

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.04-$0.12

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per diluted share from a loss of $0.01 to a profit of $0.03

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $229.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $59.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S