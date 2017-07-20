BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc provides Q1 fiscal 2018 financial results

July 20 (Reuters) - Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Sees Q2 2018 sales $278 million to $285 million

* Q1 sales $278.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.7 million

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20 including items

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc sees fiscal 2018 sales to be in range of $1.135 billion to $1.155 billion

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc sees 2018 comparable store sales increase in range of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent on a 52-week basis

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - fiscal 2018 Q2 sales guidance is based on a comparable store sales increase of 1.0 percent to 2.5 percent

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc qtrly comparable store sales increase of 1.4 percent, as compared to a decrease of 6.9 percent in prior year period

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - signed definitive agreements to acquire 20 stores, including eight from an existing Car-X franchisee

* Monro Muffler Brake - acquisition of 20 stores expected to add about $13 million in annualized sales, representing a sales mix of 95 percent service, 5 percent tires

* Monro Muffler Brake - twelve of 20 stores will operate under Monro name and remaining eight will continue to operate under Car-X brand

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - acquisition of 20 stores expected to be breakeven to diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2018

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $273.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $273.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S