FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monro reports Q2 EPS of $0.55 excluding items
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 中午12点15分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Monro reports Q2 EPS of $0.55 excluding items

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Monro Inc

* Monro Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q2 sales $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $276.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 9 to 12 percent

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.115 billion to $1.145 billion

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.10 including items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monro Inc - ‍guidance for fiscal 2018 comparable store sales has been revised to a range of down 1.0 percent to an increase of 1.0 percent on a 52-week basis​

* Monro - ‍diluted 2018 EPS guidance reflects about $0.10 of contribution from 53rd week, $0.15 to $0.19 in accretion from recent acquisitions​

* Monro Inc - ‍is currently reviewing its guidance policy and will provide an update in its Q4 fiscal 2018 earnings release​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below