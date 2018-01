BRIEF-Monro Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.35

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Monro Inc:

* MONRO, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q3 SALES $285.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $292.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 TO 11 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.12 BILLION TO $1.135 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.88 TO $1.93

* NARROWS FISCAL 2018 SALES GUIDANCE AND ADJUSTS EPS GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02, REVENUE VIEW $1.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FISCAL 2018 SALES GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE OF 0.5% TO AN INCREASE OF 0.5% ON A 52-WEEK BASIS

* ‍TOTAL SALES DECREASE FOR Q3 OF $2.6 MILLION WAS DUE TO A COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE OF 3.1%​

* ‍SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STORES​

* ‍ SEVEN STORES TO BE ACQUIRED EXPECTED TO ADD ABOUT $7 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED SALES, REPRESENTING A SALES MIX OF 45% SERVICE AND 55% TIRES​

* Q3 DILUTED EPS OF $.35, INCLUDING $.15 OF ONE-TIME COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: