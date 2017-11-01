FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monroe Capital enters into limited liability company agreement with NLV Financial Corp
2017年11月1日 / 晚上11点19分

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Monroe Capital Corp

* Says ‍co and NLV Financial Corp entered into a limited liability company agreement to co-manage MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, Llc​

* Says Senior Loan Fund is expected to invest in senior secured loans to middle market companies​

* Says ‍limited liability company agreement is effective October 31, 2017

* Says ‍company and NLV have committed to initially provide $50 million each of equity capital to senior loan fund​ Source text: bit.ly/2z6fyvW Further company coverage:

