Dec 21 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* MONSANTO CO - CEO HUGH GRANT‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.5 MILLION VERSUS $11.8 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING ‍​

* MONSANTO CO SAYS PRESIDENT AND COO BRETT BEGEMANN‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.4 MILLION VERSUS $5.7 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* MONSANTO CO - CFO PIERRE C. COURDUROUX TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS $4.25 MILLION VERSUS $2.90 MILLION IN 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2kAL5xl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)