Nov 17 (Reuters) - Monster Digital Inc:

* MONSTER DIGITAL INC ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF OFFERS TO AMEND AND EXERCISE WARRANTS

* ‍EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF OFFER TO AMEND AND EXERCISE WARRANTS UNTIL 5:00 P.M. PACIFIC TIME ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: