FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable, rating affirmed
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 晚上8点23分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable, rating affirmed

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable; AAA rating affirmed

* Moody's-Operating cost reductions, efficient capital spending has restored Exxon's ability to fund capital reinvestment needed to generate free cash flow

* Moody's says stable outlook reflects expectation that Exxon's credit metrics will significantly improve through 2019 from 2016's cyclically low levels

* Moody's says "reserve replacement remains a challenge for Exxon Mobil and its peers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below