BRIEF-Moody's comments on traditional US TV companies in light of current consumer preference
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 下午4点15分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Moody's comments on traditional US TV companies in light of current consumer preference

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says time running out for traditional U.S. TV companies to come up with plan to “reconstruct” industry based on current consumer preferences‍​‍​

* ‍Moody’s says US cable, broadcast networks, stations will need to offset subscriber, ad revenue losses with subscriber, ad growth on new platforms​

* Moody’s says there is clear evidence greater choice of platforms, stronger viewer preferences, resulting in lower ratings, fewer households with subscriptions to pay-TV‍​ Source text for Eikon:

