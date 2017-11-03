FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 中午11点32分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Moody's Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52

2 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp

* Moody’s Corporation reports results for third quarter 2017

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.18 to $6.33

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.52

* Q3 earnings per share $1.63

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.85 to $6.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moody’s Corp - for FY 2017 ‍moody’s now expects revenue to increase in low-teens percent range​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍for MIS, Moody’s now expects 2017 revenue to increase in low-teens percent range​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍for MA, Moody’s now expects 2017 revenue to increase in low-teens percent range​

* Moody’s Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $100 mln‍​

* Moody’s Corp sees ‍fy 2017 operating margin approximately 43%​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moody’s Corp - ‍Q3 adjusted EPS excludes $0.23/share gain on a foreign currency hedge associated with Bureau van Dijk acquisition

* Moody’s Corp - ‍Q3 adjusted EPS also excludes $0.08/share related to amortization and $0.04/share of acquisition-related expenses​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍full year 2017 guidance Incorporates Bureau van Dijk’s results starting from acquisition close date of August 10, 2017​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍Bureau van Dijk’s revenue contribution will be reduced by $14 million in Q3 and $25 million in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below