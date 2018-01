BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades MBIA Inc And National Public Finance Guarantee Corp

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service:

* MOODY‘S DOWNGRADES MBIA INC AND NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE CORP (IFS TO BAA2); MBIA INSURANCE CORP AFFIRMED AT CAA1

* MOODY‘S SAYS DOWNGRADES OF NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE CORP AND MBIA REFLECT THE PLACEMENT OF NATIONAL INTO RUN-OFF

* MOODY‘S SAYS NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE, MBIA DOWNGRADES REFLECT RAISED PROBABILITY OF MORE SEVERE LOSSES FROM NATIONAL‘S PUERTO RICO EXPOSURES

* MOODY‘S SAYS NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE, MBIA DOWNGRADES REFLECT HIGHER ASSET RISK AT NATIONAL AFTER LARGE PURCHASES OF MBIA DEBT, EQUITY SECURITIES

* MOODY'S SAYS NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE, MBIA DOWNGRADES ALSO REFLECT WEAKENED ALIGNMENT OF INTERESTS BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS AND POLICYHOLDERS AND CREDITORS