BRIEF-Moody's Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.13

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017; SETS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.65 TO $7.85

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.20 TO $7.40

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.51

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.07 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍4Q17 DILUTED EPS OF $0.13, INCLUDING A CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $245 MILLION PRIMARILY DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM​

* ‍PROJECTED FY 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $7.20 TO $7.40; ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $7.65 TO $7.85​

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION

* ‍“EXPECT ANOTHER SOLID YEAR IN 2018 AS ROBUST ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CONTINUES ACROSS MOST MARKETS”​

* FOR MIS, 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN THE MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BILLION

* ‍PROJECT REVENUE FOR 2018 TO INCREASE IN LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE​

* FOR MA, 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN THE MID-TWENTIES PERCENT RANGE

* SEES SHARE REPURCHASES OF ABOUT $200 MILLION IN FY 2018

* EXPECTS 2018 EPS TO INCLUDE ‍AN APPROXIMATE $0.65 BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE​

* ‍REV IN 2017 DRIVEN BY MOODY‘S INVESTORS SERVICE & MOODY‘S ANALYTICS BUSINESSES, & CONTRIBUTION FROM BUREAU VAN DIJK​ ACQUISITION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: