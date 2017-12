Dec 12 (Reuters) - MOODY‘S:

* MOODY‘S SAYS APPLE, MICROSOFT TO DRIVE ROBUST EARNINGS GROWTH FOR GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED TECHNOLOGY SECTOR IN 2018

* MOODY‘S SAYS PC UNIT VOLUMES TO EXTEND THEIR DECLINE & DIGITAL SOLUTIONS TO DRIVE REVENUE GAINS IN IT SERVICES SUBSECTOR IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: