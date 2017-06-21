FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Moody's says inclusion of China shares in MSCI Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity markets
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 上午10点47分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Moody's says inclusion of China shares in MSCI Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity markets

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says first ever inclusion of china shares in MSCI Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity markets

* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares by MSCI significant because it marks first time that Chinese stocks will be included in key benchmark index

* Moody's says inclusion of china A-shares by MSCI paves way for global capital inflows into China's A-shares by linking stocks to most dominant trend in asset management

* Moody's says decision by MSCI to include China's A-shares into MSCI Index is also positive for passive funds & managers such as Blackrock, FIL Ltd

* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares in MSCI EM Index will allow funds to better satisfy investor demand for broad-based index exposure to China's economy

* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares in MSCI EM Index will enable investors to build additional strategies using the domestic Chinese market

* Moody's says ongoing regulatory liberalization in China's onshore market will lead to a full index inclusion of A-shares in next few years Source text: (bit.ly/2tMQC6e) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below