Dec 15 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS STABLE U.S. RETAIL OUTLOOK IN 2018, REFLECTIVE OF HIGHER OPERATING INCOME AND SALES

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECT LOSSES TO BEGIN TO TAPER FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT STORES, INCLUDING MACY‘S, KOHL‘S, AND NORDSTROM, IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: