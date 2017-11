BRIEF-‍Moody's Says U.S. Airport Sector Outlook Remains Positive For 2018​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. AIRPORT SECTOR OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE FOR 2018​

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS MAINTAINING U.S. AIRPORTS SECTOR‘S POSITIVE OUTLOOK, REFLECTING EXPECTATION ECONOMIC EXPANSION WILL LIFT ENPLANEMENT GROWTH TO 3.7% IN 2018

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS CHALLENGES FOR AIRPORT SECTOR INCLUDE PARKING REVENUE DECLINES AS PASSENGERS CONTINUE TO USE SERVICES LIKE UBER & LYFT TO GET TO & FROM AIRPORTS​‍​

* MOODY‘S ON U.S. AIRPORT SECTOR SAYS ENPLANEMENT GROWTH RATE FOR LARGE U.S. AIRPORTS WILL SLOW IN 2018‍​

* MOODY‘S ON U.S. AIRPORT SECTOR SAYS EXPECTS ENPLANEMENTS TO FAR SURPASS BUDGETED LEVELS FOR AIRPORTS IN 2017 AND MODERATELY SURPASS THEM IN 2018‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS ANTICIPATES SMALL AND NON-HUB AIRPORTS WILL SEE THE STRONGEST ENPLANEMENT GROWTH IN 2018‍​