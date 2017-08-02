FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 11 UK banks and building societies
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
2017年8月2日

BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 11 UK banks and building societies

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Moody's takes rating actions on 11 UK banks,building societies reflecting increased resilience to expected deterioration in uk operating environment

* Moody's: affirmed the ratings of eight UK banks and building societies

* Moody's - ratings of Lloyds Banking Group,units placed on review for upgrade, apart from P-1 short-term ratings of Lloyds Bank Plc which were affirmed

* Moody's: changing the outlooks on the deposit ratings of five uk banks and building societies to stable from negative

* moody's: maintaining stable outlooks on the deposit ratings of three other firms

* Moody's: leeds building society's ratings were downgraded, principality building society's ratings were upgraded

* Moody's-Change in outlook reflect view UK banks,building societies now generally better positioned for modest worsening in UK operating environment

* Moody's: lowered its uk macro profile to 'strong+' from 'very strong-', Source text - bit.ly/2hn8cfx

