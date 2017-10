BRIEF-‍Moody's upgrades Lloyds bank Plc's long-term deposit & senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa3​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* ‍Moody’s upgrades Lloyds Bank Plc’s long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa3​

* ‍Moody’s says upgrade of the baseline credit assessment to A3 reflects lloyds’ improved asset risk, stable capital levels

* Moody’s says Lloyds Bank’s standalone baseline credit assessment was upgraded to A3 from Baa1‍ ​

* Moody’s says also upgraded ratings on senior unsecured debt issued by bank’s holding co, Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LBG), to A3 from Baa1​

* ‍Moody’s says BCA upgrade also reflects expectation Lloyds’ profitability to continue to increase as it benefits from lower legacy conduct charges, cost reductions

* ‍Moody's says upgrades of Lloyds' BCA, long-term deposit, senior unsecured ratings incorporate likely impact of implementing ring-fencing regulation in UK