Feb 16 (Reuters) - Moog Inc:

* MOOG ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VUES

* MOOG INC - DEAL ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS EUR 53 MILLION ($65 MILLION U.S.) IN CASH​

* MOOG INC - ‍VUES DESIGNS AND MANUFACTURES CUSTOMIZED ELECTRIC MOTORS, GENERATORS AND SOLUTIONS​