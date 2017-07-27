BRIEF-Morgan Stanley announces new lead director and new board committee chairs

July 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley announces new lead director and new board committee chairs

* Morgan Stanley - ‍Thomas Glocer has been appointed independent lead director of Morgan Stanley's board​

* Board of directors also appointed two new committee chairs

* Morgan Stanley - ‍Glocer takes over from Erskine Bowles effective September 1, 2017​

* Jami Miscik will chair operations and technology committee and Rayford Wilkins will chair nominating and governance committee