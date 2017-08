July 25 (Reuters) - Morningstar Inc

* Morningstar Inc reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $229.2 million

* Morningstar Inc - ‍revenue for Morningstar data was up 6.2 pct to $40.6 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* Morningstar Inc - ‍about 330 employees joined Morningstar with pitchbook acquisition in December 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: