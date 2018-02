BRIEF-Mosaic Says Interim CFO Brausen Plans To Retire In July 2019 - SEC Filing

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co:

* MOSAIC SAYS INTERIM CFO ANTHONY BRAUSEN PREVIOUSLY NOTIFIED CO OF PLANS TO RETIRE IN JULY 2019 - SEC FILING

* MOSAIC - ONCE NEW CFO IS BROUGHT IN, BRAUSEN AGREED TO PROVIDE SUPPORT AND TRANSITION ASSISTANCE TO THAT INDIVIDUAL THROUGH AT LEAST JULY 2019

* MOSAIC SAYS ARE CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH INTERIM CFO BRAUSEN REGARDING HIS COMPENSATION AND TENURE IN CONNECTION WITH CHANGE IN HIS ROLE

* MOSAIC - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF CO‘S BOARD AUTHORIZED CO TO ENTER INTO SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH OUTGOING CFO RICHARD MACK

* MOSAIC - SEPARATION AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE OUTGOING CFO MACK WITH PAYMENT OF $1.7 MILLION