Feb 2 (Reuters) - Motif Bio Plc:

* MOTIF BIO PLC - ‍ROBERT DICKEY IV HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* MOTIF BIO PLC - SEARCH PROCESS FOR NEW CFO HAS COMMENCED; JONATHAN GOLD, CURRENTLY NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CO, HAS AGREED TO SERVE AS INTERIM CFO