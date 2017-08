Aug 9 (Reuters) - Motorcar Parts of America Inc

* Net sales for the fiscal 2018 first quarter increased 11.3 percent to $95.1 million‍​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39‍​

* Adjusted net sales for the fiscal 2018 first quarter increased 1.3 percent to $95.1 million‍​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.52