FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q2 earnings per share $0.78
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点46分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q2 earnings per share $0.78

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc

* Motorola Solutions reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Motorola Solutions - sees ‍third-quarter 2017 revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent, expects q3 non-gaap earnings in range of $1.36 to $1.41 per share​

* Motorola Solutions - sees ‍full-year 2017 revenue growth of approximately 3 to 4 percent, sees 2017 non-gaap EPS now in range of $5.20 to $5.30​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.20, revenue view $6.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Motorola Solutions Inc- ‍company ended quarter with $8.5 billion of backlog, up $265 million from year-ago quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below