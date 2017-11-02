BRIEF-Motorola Solutions reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.53

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc:
* Motorola Solutions reports third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.53
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.25
* Q3 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing quarterly dividend by 11 percent
* At quarter end, backlog of $8.9 billion, up $768 million, or 9 percent
* For Q4 Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 3 percent compared with Q4 of 2016
* Company expects non-GAAP earnings in range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share for Q4
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP operating margin was 20.5 percent of sales, compared with 22.3 percent in year-ago quarter
* Company expects non-GAAP earnings in range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share for Q4 2017