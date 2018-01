Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc:

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS TO ACQUIRE KENNADY DIAMONDS IN A FRIENDLY ALL-SHARE OFFER

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - KENNADY SHAREHOLDERS TO GET 0.975 OF A CO SHARE FOR EACH KENNADY SHARE REPRESENTING EQUIVALENT OF C$3.46/KENNADY SHARE

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC - IMPLIED EQUITY VALUE FOR KENNADY BASED ON EXCHANGE RATIO IS APPROXIMATELY C$176 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: