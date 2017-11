BRIEF-MOVADO GROUP Q3 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc:

* MOVADO GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70 TO $1.75

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q3 SALES $190.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $176.4 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MILLION TO $555 MILLION

* MOVADO GROUP INC - ‍ COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO NO LONGER EXHIBIT ITS BRANDS AT ANNUAL BASELWORLD WATCH AND JEWELRY FAIR IN SWITZERLAND​

* MOVADO GROUP INC - ‍ PLANS TO REINVEST APPROXIMATE $10 MILLION OF ANNUAL SAVINGS RELATED TO BASELWORLD IN OTHER MARKETING ACTIVITIES

* MOVADO GROUP INC - ‍ COMPANY RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $6.3 MILLION IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 AS PART OF ITS COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES​

* MOVADO GROUP INC - ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REALIZE APPROXIMATELY $12.0 MILLION OF SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 FROM COST SAVINGS​ INITIATIVES

* MOVADO GROUP - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SAVINGS IN OPERATING EXPENSES RELATED TO DECISION TO NOT EXHIBIT AT BASELWORLD WATCH AND JEWELRY FAIR FOR 2018​