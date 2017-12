BRIEF-Movado Group Says ‍Entered Into An Amended And Restated License Agreement With Ferrari S.P.A.

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc:

* MOVADO GROUP SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH FERRARI S.P.A. - SEC FILING​

* MOVADO GROUP INC - TERM HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017 UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2022

* MOVADO GROUP INC - ROYALTY CALCULATIONS HAVE BEEN REVISED

* MOVADO GROUP INC - AMENDED LICENSE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES ORIGINAL LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN LICENSOR AND COMPANY DATED MARCH 22, 2012

* MOVADO GROUP INC - EXCLUSIVE LICENSE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO COVER ALL SCUDERIA FERRARI-BRANDED WATCHES WITH A SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE UP TO EUR2,500