Feb 9 (Reuters) - Moviepass:

* MOVIEPASSTM LOWERS ITS PRICE AGAIN TO $7.95 PER MONTH PLUS UNLIMITED STREAMING

* MOVIEPASS - NEW MOVIEPASS SUBSCRIPTION PLAN WILL ALLOW MOVIE-GOERS TO HAVE ACCESS TO FULL FANDOR CONTENT LIBRARY FOR YEAR, FORUNDER $116