Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp:

* MPLX LP ANNOUNCES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* MPLX LP - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, ACCRUED INTEREST ON $4.1 BILLION TERM LOAN BORROWING

* MPLX- TO USE REMAINING PROCEEDS TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, INTERCOMPANY LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: