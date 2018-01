Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp:

* MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.6075 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q4 OF 2017

* MPLX LP - NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.02 PER UNIT, OR 3.4 PERCENT, OVER THIRD-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: