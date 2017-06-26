FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MRC Global- Weatherford Canada partnership filed suit in court against Europump Systems, 3 of Europump's part suppliers, midfield supply
BRIEF-MRC Global- Weatherford Canada partnership filed suit in court against Europump Systems, 3 of Europump's part suppliers, midfield supply

June 26 (Reuters) - MRC Global Inc:

* MRC Global Inc - Weatherford Canada partnership filed a suit in court against Europump Systems Inc, 3 of Europump's part suppliers, midfield supply

* MRC Global Inc - midfield supply is now known as mrc global (canada) ULC, Canadian subsidiary of mrc global inc - sec filing

* MRC Global Inc - midfield and Europump and certain individual defendants and related entities settled case

* Mrc global - as part of settlement, MRC Global (Canada) ULC agreed to pay cad $8.125 million in exchange for release from Weatherford, agreement to dismiss case

* MRC Global - co originally reserved cad $4 million associated with lawsuit, in connection with settlement, will increase reserve by cad $4.125 million in q2 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2saubvr) Further company coverage:

