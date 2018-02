BRIEF-MSA Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.31

Feb 20 (Reuters) - MSA Safety Inc:

* MSA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* MSA SAFETY QTRLY ‍REPORTED REVENUE WAS $346 MILLION, INCREASING 17 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO ON REPORTED BASIS, 14 PERCENT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍INCURRED $20 MILLION INCOME TAX CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX REFORM IN QUARTER​

* MSA SAFETY-Q4 GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE $93 MILLION NON-CASH PRE-TAX CHARGE; REFLECTS INCREASE TO CUMULATIVE TRAUMA PRODUCT LIABILITY RESERVE FOR IBNR CLAIMS

* ‍ FINISHED YEAR WITH BACKLOG PIPELINE THAT IS TRENDING ABOUT 10 PERCENT HIGHER THAN END OF Q3​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $342.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S