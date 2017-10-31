FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MSC Q4 earnings per share $1.07
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 上午11点07分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-MSC Q4 earnings per share $1.07

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* MSC reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $762 million to $776 million

* Sees Q1 2018 sales up about 8 percent

* Qtrly ‍net sales of $753.8 million, an increase of 1.2 pct year-over-year​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ excluding DECO, company expects net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2018 to be between $734 million and $748 million​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ expects diluted earnings per share for Q1 of fiscal 2018, including and excluding DECO, to be between $1.03 and $1.07​

* MSC - ‍“expect to continue growing earnings and expanding operating margins, particularly if early signs of price inflation materialize in 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below