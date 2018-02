BRIEF-MSCI Reports Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.15

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Msci Inc:

* MSCI REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $334.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $332 MILLION

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $725 MILLION TO $750 MILLION​

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $645 MILLION TO $665 MILLION.​

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $40 MILLION TO $50 MILLION​

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $490 MILLION TO $540 MILLION​

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $440 MILLION TO $500 MILLION​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $333.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER-END AUM OF $744.3 BILLION IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES, UP 54.6 PERCENT

* MSCI - AUM OF $807.2 BILLION AS OF JAN. 30, 2018