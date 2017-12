Dec 8 (Reuters) - Msg Networks Inc:

* MSG NETWORKS INC. ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* MSG NETWORKS INC - ‍ AUTHORIZED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, UNDER WHICH COMPANY MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $150 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CLASS A COMMON STOCK​

* MSG NETWORKS INC - ‍REPURCHASE PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE AND MAY BE DISCONTINUED AT ANY TIME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: