BRIEF-M&T Bank Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.21
2017年10月18日 / 下午1点00分

BRIEF-M&T Bank Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.21

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* M&T Bank Corporation announces third quarter results

* Qtrly ‍provision for credit losses was $30 million in Q3 of 2017, compared with $47 million in 2016’s Q3 ​

* Tangible equity per common share rose to $69.02 at the recent quarter-end from $67.42 a year earlier and $68.20 at June 30, 2017

* Qtrly ‍net charge-offs of loans were $25 million during recent quarter, compared with $41 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* M&T Bank - estimates that ratio of common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was about 10.98% as of September 30, 2017

* ‍Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $966 million in Q3 of 2017, up 12%

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

