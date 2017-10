Sept 13 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* ‍Expect more modest expansion of NIM from current level than was seen through 1H 2017 for remaining year - SEC filing​

* ‍Credit credit conditions & near term loss outlook remain stable for remaining year ​

* ‍Loan growth trends seen over first half of 2017 continuing into Q3​