Jan 17 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* M&T BANK TO INVEST IN EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITY

* M&T BANK CORP - WILL INCREASE WAGES FOR HOURLY PAID EMPLOYEES

* M&T BANK - ALL EMPLOYEES WILL BE GRANTED 40 HOURS OF PAID TIME EACH YEAR TO PARTICIPATE IN VOLUNTEER OR EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUP ACTIVITIES OF CHOICE