March 7 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MTBC REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 REVENUE $8.3 MILLION VERSUS $8.8 MILLION

* ‍”ANTICIPATE SPENDING MORE ON SALES AND MARKETING IN 2018 THAN 3.5% OF REVENUE WE SPENT IN 2017”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: