BRIEF-MTGE Investment Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.06
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点16分 / 更新于 15 小时内

BRIEF-MTGE Investment Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.06

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - MTGE Investment Corp:

* MTGE Investment Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mtge investment corp - ‍$20.61 net book value per common share as of September 30, 2017​

* MTGE Investment Corp - ‍board of directors of company has authorized an extension of company’s existing stock repurchase plan through December 31, 2018​

* MTGE Investment Corp - ‍under stock repurchase plan, company is authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding shares of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

