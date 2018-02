Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mtu Aero Engines management during a press conference:

* CFO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY HOW FIX FOR A320NEO ENGINE WILL LOOK, TALKS ONGOING

* CFO SAYS COSTS FOR DEALING WITH A320NEO PROBLEMS INCLUDED IN 2018 OUTLOOK

* CEO SAYS PRIORITY IS ORGANIC GROWTH, COULD IMAGINE SHARE BUYBACKS IN YEARS WITH HIGH CASH FLOW

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES WILL HAVE MORE CLARITY ON POSSIBLE BOEING MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE THIS YEAR