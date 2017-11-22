FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月22日 / 中午12点10分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-MTY announces intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY announces its intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis

* MTY Food Group Inc - ‍intends to restate its consolidated financial statements for year ended Nov 2016 and 3 and 9-month period ended August 31, 2017​

* MTY Food Group -‍determined methodology used to calculate fair value of liability related to Kahala Gift Cards at time of acquisition was inappropriate​

* MTY Food - ‍restatement of financial statements has no impact on past, current, future cash flows of MTY and in no way affects co’s business operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

